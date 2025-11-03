ZoomInfo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $318 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $310 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.06 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.