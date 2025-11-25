Yirendai: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.6 million in its third quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Yirendai said it expects revenue in the range of $196.7 million to $224.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.