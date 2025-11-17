XP Inc.A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $244.1 million.…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $244.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $855.6 million in the period.

