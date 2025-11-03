Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of $90.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.15.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

