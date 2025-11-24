NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0870 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0870 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 155.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7143 3.7375 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0004 4.0224 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.65 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.09 81.90 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0345 1.0147 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7075 3.7050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9200 10.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8525 7.6500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9595 5.0085

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6174 0.6185

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

