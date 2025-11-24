NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0870 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0721
|1.0870
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|156.00
|155.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7143
|3.7375
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0004
|4.0224
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2450
|2.2450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.65
|15.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.09
|81.90
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0345
|1.0147
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|396.00
|396.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0300
|4.0200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7075
|3.7050
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|340.90
|340.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9200
|10.9500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8525
|7.6500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5125
|0.5125
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9595
|5.0085
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6174
|0.6185
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|80.000
|80.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.