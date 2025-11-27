NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0870
|1.0870
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|147.50
|147.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7391
|3.7984
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0427
|4.1052
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4350
|2.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.35
|15.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.34
|81.33
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9854
|1.0100
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|368.50
|368.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7900
|3.8000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|326.50
|326.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9500
|11.0200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6825
|7.7850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5166
|0.5166
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9995
|5.1045
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6223
|0.6257
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
