NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0870
|1.0870
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|152.50
|147.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6304
|3.7391
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9287
|4.0427
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4350
|2.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|15.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.58
|81.34
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1173
|0.9854
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|396.00
|368.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7425
|3.7900
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|326.50
|326.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9400
|10.9500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6775
|7.6825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5166
|0.5166
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9620
|4.9995
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6200
|0.6223
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.