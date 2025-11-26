NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 152.50 147.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6304 3.7391 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9287 4.0427 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4350 2.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.58 81.34 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1173 0.9854 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 368.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 326.50 326.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9400 10.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6775 7.6825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5166 0.5166

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9620 4.9995

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6200 0.6223

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

