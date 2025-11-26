Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 152.50 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6304 3.7391
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9287 4.0427
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4350 2.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.58 81.34
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1173 0.9854
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 368.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 326.50 326.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9400 10.9500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6775 7.6825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5166 0.5166

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9620 4.9995

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6200 0.6223

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

