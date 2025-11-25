NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0870 1.0870 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.00 152.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7375 3.6304 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0224 3.9287 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.90 80.58 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0147 1.1173 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7050 3.7425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 326.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9500 10.9400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6500 7.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5166

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0085 4.9620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6185 0.6200

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.