Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 156.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8342 3.7143
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1242 4.0004
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.96 83.09
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0100 1.0345
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0600 4.0300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7650 3.7075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0600 10.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9375 7.8525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0080 4.9595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6178 0.6174

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

