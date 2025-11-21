NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8342 3.7143 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1242 4.0004 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.96 83.09 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0100 1.0345 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 396.00 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0600 4.0300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7650 3.7075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0600 10.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9375 7.8525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0080 4.9595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6178 0.6174

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

