NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0669
|1.0721
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.50
|154.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7795
|3.7324
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0547
|4.0147
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.0050
|2.2450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.10
|15.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.58
|84.80
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0006
|0.9806
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|390.50
|390.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1600
|4.0500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7675
|3.7125
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.20
|340.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.1600
|10.9300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5725
|7.6475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4785
|0.5125
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0875
|5.0495
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6040
|0.6213
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|80.000
|80.000
