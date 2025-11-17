NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0721 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0721 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.50 154.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7795 3.7324 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0547 4.0147 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.58 84.80 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0006 0.9806 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7675 3.7125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1600 10.9300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5725 7.6475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0875 5.0495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6040 0.6213

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

