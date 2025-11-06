Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 164.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8675 3.8529
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1357 4.1235
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 16.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.62 88.13
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0613 1.0869
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.0900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6700 3.6600
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8900 11.0200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3225 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9260 4.9630

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6270 0.6273

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

