NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 164.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8675 3.8529 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1357 4.1235 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 16.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.62 88.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0613 1.0869 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6700 3.6600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8900 11.0200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3225 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9260 4.9630

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6270 0.6273

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

