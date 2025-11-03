NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0728 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0705
|1.0728
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|182.50
|176.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6974
|3.7170
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9963
|4.0085
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.5250
|1.7450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.80
|15.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.82
|88.53
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0916
|1.0747
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|373.75
|373.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.3300
|3.3975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|302.30
|325.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.5800
|10.6600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.9550
|6.9800
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4937
|0.4815
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0780
|5.0655
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6262
|0.6304
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
