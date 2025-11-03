NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0728 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0728 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.50 176.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6974 3.7170 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9963 4.0085 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 15.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.82 88.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0916 1.0747 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3300 3.3975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 325.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5800 10.6600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9550 6.9800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0780 5.0655

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6262 0.6304

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.