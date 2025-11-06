White Mountains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of $113.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $44.18. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $72.21 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $864.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $772.8 million.

