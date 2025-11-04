Western Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $339.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 87 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $952.5 million in the period.

