Warner Bros. Discovery: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $148…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $148 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $9.05 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.