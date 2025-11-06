VTEX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.4…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period.

