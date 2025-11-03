Vital Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Monday reported a loss of $353.5 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Monday reported a loss of $353.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of $9.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $420.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

