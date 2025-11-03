Viper Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported a loss of $77…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported a loss of $77 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $418 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.3 million.

