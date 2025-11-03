Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $4 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $196 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745.7 million to $749.7 million.

