Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.55 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.9 billion to $12 billion.

