Vermilion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $326.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET

