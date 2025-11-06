US Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $153…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $153 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

