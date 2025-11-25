Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $116.4 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $116.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.28.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

