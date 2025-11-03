Ur Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $27.5 million…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URG

