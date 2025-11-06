Upland Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $46.4 million to $52.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $214 million to $220 million.

