Universal Truckload: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its third quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 24 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $396.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Universal Truckload said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $385 million.

