Universal Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 92 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.5 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million.

