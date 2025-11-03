Unitil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported a loss of $300,000 in its…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported a loss of $300,000 in its third quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period.

