United Parks & Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $89.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.61.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $511.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.4 million.

