United-Guardian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Thursday reported profit of $268,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

