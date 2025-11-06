United-Guardian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 9:08 AM

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Thursday reported profit of $268,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

