TripAdvisor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $553 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560.9 million.

