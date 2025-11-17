Trip.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $2.79 billion in its third…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $2.79 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $4.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.87 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period.

