Treace Medical Concepts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.6 million.

