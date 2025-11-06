Thermon Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported profit of $15 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported profit of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $506 million to $527 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.