The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $115.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $739.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $718.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.