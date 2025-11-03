TG Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $390.9…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $390.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.7 million.

