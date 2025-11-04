Telefonica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $316.8 million in its third quarter.…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $316.8 million in its third quarter.

The Madrid-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.47 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEF

