TC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $462.6 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $462.6 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.