Target Hospitality: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Thursday reported a loss of $795,000 in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.3 million.

