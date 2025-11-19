Target: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $689 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $689 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.27 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.36 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $8 per share.

