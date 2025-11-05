Talen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $207 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $207 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.38 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $812 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.