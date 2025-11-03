Syndax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $60.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $60.7 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 74 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.7 million.

