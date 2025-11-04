Sutter Rock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $459,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $459,000.

