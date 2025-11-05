Sun Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $817.7 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $817.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $9.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.48 billion.

