Strategic Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

