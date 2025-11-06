Stevanato: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.2 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $354.4 million in the period.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.