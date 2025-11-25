StealthGas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.3 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.4 million.

