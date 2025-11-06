Somnigroup International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $177.4…

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $177.4 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Somnigroup International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.

