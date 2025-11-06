Solventum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $7.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.98 to $6.08 per share.

