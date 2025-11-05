SolarEdge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $340.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million.

